Clark, James1926 - 2020James H. Clark, 94 of Westerville passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. A private family service will be held at Church of The Messiah in Westerville where Jim was a member followed by interment at Marion Cemetery, Marion, OH. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Habitat for Humanity.