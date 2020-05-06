James Conner
1940 - 2020
Conner Jr., James
1940 - 2020
James Conner Jr., age 79. Sunrise August 25, 1940 and Sunset April 28, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Friday, May 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Riverside National Cemetery Riverside, CA. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the CONNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

