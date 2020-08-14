James Cook

Cook, James
James Leo Cook, 92, passed away August 13, 2020. Born in South Bend, IN to the late Leo and Adelia (Fitzgerald) Cook. He was a member of the 11th Airborne during World War II, serving in Japan. After service he graduated from the University of Colorado. Being known as a "People Person" he entered the world of sales, working for Firestone, Revlon and finally Heublein where he became Sales Manager for the state of Ohio. After retirement he enjoyed various hobbies, collecting antique radios, refinishing and repairing furniture, acting and volunteer work for VOICEcorps reading services. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Benson, brother Robert Cook, daughter Elizabeth Cook Thompson. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jane; son, James F. (Renee) Cook; son-in-law, Dr. John Thompson; grandchildren, Kyle and Zoe Thompson, Elizabeth, Adeline and Penelope Cook; sister, Margaret Twohey; many more family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11am at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Road. Private burial at a later date. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guideline. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VOICEcorps, 2955 West Broad Street, 43204, Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, 43215, Msgr. Kenneth Grimes Endowment, 99 East Cooke Road, 43214. Special thanks to the staff at the Forum at Knightsbridge Bridge to Rediscovery and to Cap City hospice for their extraordinary care. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
