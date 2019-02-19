Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
James Cooksey


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Cooksey Obituary
Cooksey, James
Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Kenneth Cooksey, July 10, 1937 - February 14, 2019. Jim was born in Louisa, Kentucky on July 10, 1937, to June Cooksey and Lafe Cooksey, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Kay; and son, Jimmie of Orlando; daughter, Elizabeth Paolero, (Anthony); grandchildren, Maddie and A.J. of Portsmoth, RI; sister, Marybeth Goodburn (Paul) of Deerfield Beach Island, FL; and extended family, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gary King of KY, and Mathew Butler of GA. Although Jim battled lung cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam since 2007, complications following a hip surgery were the cause of his death. Jim's memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 23, at Colonial Chapel/Carey Hand: 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL, 32806. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Full Obituary at careyhand.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, please support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601, (800-377-3978) https://dystonia-foundation.org/donate.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
