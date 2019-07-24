|
|
Cooper, James
James Lee Cooper, age 88, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Altercare North, Newark, Ohio. Retired as Head Custodian at Columbus School Board and former Barber in Columbus, Ohio. A former member of Wesleyan Community Church, Newark, Ohio and Elizabeth Chapel Church, Gallipolis, Ohio. Preceded in death by loving wife Velma Cooper, parents Opal E. Cooper and Cecil James Cooper, brothers Robert Cooper and Donald Cooper. Survived by daughter, Janet Lee Johnson (Michael) of Johnstown, Ohio; grandchild, Tammy Prisswood of Johnstown, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Adam and James Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, Cheryl and Michael Johnson, of Huntingburg, IN; 6 great-grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11A.M. at The Bridge Church in Sunbury, Ohio, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Pastor Dan Brown, officiating. Inurnment at a later date. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH, 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019