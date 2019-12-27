|
|
Cooper, James
1930 - 2019
James A. Cooper, age 89. Sunrise November 9, 1930 and Sunset December 21, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Memorial Service 12PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The COOPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019