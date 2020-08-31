James Couzins

Couzins, James
1940 - 2020
James Michael Couzins passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, at the age of 80, with his family by his side. Jim was born on February 14, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Geneva Couzins. The second of five sons, he was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Tom. Jim was a graduate of McNicholas High School and earned a master's degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from the Ohio State Board of Education. Jim enjoyed both coaching and watching his four boys play sports- and later enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid woodworker and looked forward to spending his winters in Bradenton, Florida. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Joanne; and their four sons, Jim (Julie) Couzins, Michael (Kelly Kirk) Couzins, John Couzins, Patrick (Brandi) Couzins. He was blessed with many loving grandchildren, Emily, Ryan, Danny and Jake Scianna; Kayla, Holli and Alie Kirk; Joey, Grace and Charlie Couzins. Jim was also survived by siblings, Jack (Pat) Couzins, Jerry (Jone) Couzins and Bill (Mary) Couzins- along with many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic church in Worthington on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10am. A burial service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Jim's name to Kobaker House Inpatient Hospice Care or LUNGevity.donordrive.com
to help the fight against lung cancer. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com