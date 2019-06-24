|
Thompson, James "Jim" Curry
1936 - 2019
James "Jim" Curry Thompson, age 83, formerly of Columbus, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida. He was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1954, and The Ohio State University in 1960 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Jim's career spanned 44+ years as he worked for North American Rockwell in Columbus, Rocketdyne in California and Boeing in Florida. Projects he worked on included the F-J4 airplane, Hellfire and Condor missiles, Peacekeeper Missile Stage IV, National Aerospace Plane and International Space Station. In Florida Jim was an active member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church where he served as Assisting Minister and sang in the choir. He was proud to be Vice-President of The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Space Coast Florida. In 2012, he received The President's Volunteer Service Award for donating over 600 hours that year to Habitat for Humanity. Jim loved living in his condo at the beach – and welcoming all who visited. Most important to him were his faith, family, friends and, of course, his Ohio State Buckeyes. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia; sister, Kathie; children, Dave (Suzie), Paul (Laura), Theresa (Jens), Steve (Vickie), Joe (Christine) and Bill; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Matt, Emily, Blue, Isabelle, Stephen (Marcy), Erin (Eddie), Huck and Beckett; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Ty, Ava, Ronnie and Dawkins; nephews, Cory (Allison) and Craig (Rebecca); great-nephews, Corydon (Kaelin), Cameron (Katie), Dane and Mason; and many loving in-laws. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-3 pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High Street, Columbus, OH. Funeral service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1555 South James Rd, Columbus, OH. Pastor David Shull officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1903 Croton Road, Melbourne, FL 32935 or Tunefoolery Music, Inc., 85 East Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118. To sign and view Jim's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019