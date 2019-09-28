|
|
King, James D.
1944 - 2019
James D. "Kingfish" King, 75, of Laurelville, went to be with the Lord and other loved ones on September 28, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born January 21, 1944, in Columbus, OH to the late Albert and Lura A. (Blanton) King. He is survived by his son, James D. "Littlefish" King of Laurelville; his daughter, Stephanie (Beau) Arnold, East Liberty, OH; step-children, Debbie (Bret) Harrison, Columbus, John Snyder, Circleville, Tim Snyder, Columbus, Rick Snyder, Alabama, Bill (Missy) Snyder, Pickerington; grandchildren, Ashton Arnold, Sid and Erica Snyder, Jasmine Morrow, Jasmine and Timmy Snyder, A.J. and Tara Snyder, and Shane, Shawn and Michael; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother, Chuck (Sandy) King, Ft. Myers, FL; a sister, Shirley Linton, Chillicothe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends including his best friend, Joe (Rita) Johnson, who was always there, even through the end. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Ruby B. Snyder, a niece Lura A. Flauding and a brother-in-law Jim Linton. Jim retired from General Motors and loved to shoot pool and go fishing. The family would like to acknowledge his son, Littlefish, for serving as Kingfish's caregiver and the many sacrifices he made to keep Kingfish at home, where he wanted to be. In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be held under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no public services. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019