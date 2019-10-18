Home

James Dailey


1929 - 2019
Dailey, James
CMSGT James F. Dailey, USAF Retired, age 90, passed away October 13, 2019. He proudly served for 26 years as a USAF Air Traffic Controller, being assigned to several overseas locations including Berlin, Germany during the Russian Blockade of 1948-49 and targeted locations during the North Vietnamese Tet Offenses of 1968-69. Also retired from National City Bank. He was a very avid golfer and member of the Homestead Springs Golf Course. He graduated from Eckerd College, St Petersburg, Fl with a Bachelors Degree in Public Safety Administration. Life member of DAV. Predeceased by wife Marilyn and daughter Cheryl (Scott) Garrett. Survived by son, Michael (Micki) Dailey; granddaughter, Jennifer (David) Lawrence; grandson, Adam (Seana) Dailey; and two great-grandsons. Arrangements by Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home. Per Jim's request no visitation nor services will be held. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
