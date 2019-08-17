|
|
Cowan, James David
1941 - 2019
James D. Cowan, 77, of Columbus, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 while living at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber in Columbus. Jim was born at home in Willshire, Ohio on August 28, 1941 to John Dale and Bessie Demaris Davis Cowan. Jim was the youngest of 6 children (John, Robert, Janelle, Richard, and Suzanne are deceased). He attended Willshire schools and upon graduation received a prestigious National Merit Scholarship that provided complete tuition and living expenses. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. In 1982 Jim received a Ph.D. in Education from The Ohio State University (specializing in Technology/Industrial Arts Education) where he was a member of the Epsilon Pi Tau Technology honorary society. Jim had three loves in his life: music, cars and teaching. Musically, he sang with various groups (including the Worthington Presbyterian Church Choir), played baritone horn in bands and orchestras; and even played with a group at Carnegie Hall! On the car side of his life, he ran a German car repair service called 'The Import Doctor". His favorite car was any kind of Porsche. His education endeavors included teaching classes on automobile technology at Columbus State and tutoring high school kids in various subjects. Jim will be best remembered by his many friends for his infectious smile, his jokes and stories, and his keen zest for living. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High St, Worthington, Ohio. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Willshire Cemetery (2003 U.S. Route 33), Willshire, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Jim's name to the Worthington Presbyterian Church for their Choir (733 High Street, Worthington 43085). Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019