Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
186 N. 17th Street
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
186 N. 17th Street
Resources
James Davidson Sr. Obituary
Davidson, James, Sr
1923 - 2019
James Lawrence Davidson Sr, age 96. Sunrise March 8, 1923 and Sunset July 13, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Memorial Service 12:00pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 186 N. 17th Street. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DAVIDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019
