Davidson, James, Sr
1923 - 2019
James Lawrence Davidson Sr, age 96. Sunrise March 8, 1923 and Sunset July 13, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Memorial Service 12:00pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 186 N. 17th Street. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DAVIDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019