Decker, James
1929 - 2019
James Richard Decker, passed peacefully from his home into the greater light of God's presence Saturday, June 15. Jim was born May 28, 1929, in Beallsville (Monroe County), Ohio. He graduated in 1947 from Lincoln High School, Canton, Ohio, earned a BS degree in accounting, Ohio University, 1951, and a MBA in 1955 from The Ohio State University. He received a regular Army commission (2nd Lieutenant, 1951); served 3 years as an officer in US Army, including lead officer of a mortar company, Korean War. Employed for ten years in Personnel Recruiting with Nationwide Insurance Companies and 23 years in Career Services for the Fisher College of Business, OSU, retiring as Director in 1990. Active for 33 years as member of Vaudvillities, serving in various officer positions including President in 1977. Member of First Community Church since 1960. Served on several committees and councils including the Governing Board. Sang in the Chancel Choir from 1959 to 2016. Jim was a member of OSU President's Club, and a loyal Buckeye fan, attending basketball games, and most notably every minute of every home football game (except one) beginning in 1954 through 2016. Preceded in death by parents Harry B. and Rachael Decker, brother Bernard L. Decker, sister Marie Decker Konrad, sister Diana Decker Schools, and two infant sisters. He is survived by wife, Ruth Knight Decker, whom he married November 19, 1966; also survived by three nieces and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klais Organ Fund, First Community Foundation, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, OH, 43212. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at
First Congregational Church, 444 E. Broad Street, 43215, Thursday, June 20, 4 pm. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign James's on line guest book.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019