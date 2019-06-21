Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
1088 Thomas Ln.
1936 - 2019
James DeVillers Obituary
DeVillers, James
James Nester DeVillers, age 82, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Columbus Alzheimers Care Center with family by his side. Born December 10, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Nester and Margaret (Dixon) DeVillers. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary DeVillers; sons, Timothy, Sean (Samantha) and Chad DeVillers; grandchildren, Kyle, Mitchell, Nathan, Ashley, Ajaleagh, Gwyneth, Declan DeVillers; sister, Sue (Steve) Gross; and brother, Danny (Mary) DeVillers; numerous other relatives and friends. Veteran US Army Signal Corp where he served 2.5 years stationed at the Washington DC as part of President Eisenhower's essential personnel. Retired electrician for IBEW Local 683. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. Memorial Mass to be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Ln. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to the
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
