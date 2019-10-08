|
|
Donaldson, James
1944 - 2019
James Kent Donaldson, age 74, of Columbus, OH, passed away October 7, 2019 at his home. James graduated from North High School in 1962. He was born November 10, 1944 in Columbus, OH to the late Roy and Harriet Donaldson. James proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of American Legion Post #677. Retired from Ohio Bell in 1993. James enjoyed spending time at the cottage at the lake, woodworking and reading. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson William Gall. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen Donaldson; two children, Stacy (James) Gall and Anessa (Lonnie) Johnson; two grandchildren, Kyler Johnson and Cali Gall; brother, Daniel (Becky) Donaldson; niece, Katie Donaldson; nephew, Joel Donaldson; two lifelong friends, James "Bud" Wright and James Brocker. Family and friends may visit 2-4pm on Saturday, October 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Legion Post #677. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019