A funeral service for James R. "Jim" Donley, 81, of Pataskala, will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark. Mr. Donley, a manager in the auto parts industry in the Gahanna area, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born December 25, 1938 in Columbus, OH to Richard "Dick" Donley and Esther (Schultz) Donley-Clifford. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia S. (Dunlap) Donley; children, Debra (Al) Mathews of Hebron, Dennis Donley of New Albany, James R. Donley, III, Susan Donley, Barbara Peckham, all of Columbus, Melissa (Gary) Feddiman of Pataskala; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson. Calling hours will be observed Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 from 6-8p.m. and one hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests contributions to the Woodside Presbyterian Church, Newark, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020