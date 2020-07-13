1/
James Dorn
Dorn, James
James Francis Dorn, age 60, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 in Rockbridge, Ohio. Graduated from Corpus Christi Grade School and Wehrle High School. Retired from Battelle. Jim was an avid bow hunter and a fan of NASCAR and Columbus Blue Jackets. Preceded in death by parents Lewis and Rosemary Dorn. Survived by loving wife of 27 years, Deborah; siblings, Suzanne (Greg) Einboden, Marilyn (Paul) Wunderlin, Tom (Lois) Dorn; aunt Margaret Rodgers; cousins, Bob (Donna) Fisher; nephews; many other cousins and friends; and his Chihuahua, El. Friends received Friday 10am-12pm at St. Mary Church, 684 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12pm. GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACEMASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Special 'Thank You' to the staff at OSU Wexner Outpatient Care in Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ohio State Multiple Sclerosis Clinic. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view the online video and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
