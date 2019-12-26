Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for James Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Douglas


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Douglas Obituary
Douglas, James
1921 - 2019
James Henry Douglas, age 98. Sunrise October 14, 1921 and Sunset December 23, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd. Ave. Interment with Military Honors at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DOUGLAS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -