Douglas, James
1921 - 2019
James Henry Douglas, age 98. Sunrise October 14, 1921 and Sunset December 23, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd. Ave. Interment with Military Honors at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DOUGLAS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019