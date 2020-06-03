Frye, James Douglas
1968 - 2020
James Douglas "Doug" Frye, 51, of Westerville, passed away on Fri., May 29, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Sept. 5, 1968. Doug was a 1987 graduate of Westerville North High School, he served 6 yrs. in the National Guard and formerly co-owned JTM Contracting. He enjoyed golfing and loved watching football especially Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Dolphins. Doug is preceded in death by his father James Doliver Frye and his brother James "Jamie" Frye. Doug is survived by wife, Teri R. Frye; children, Brian Keith (Kaleigh) Frye, Joshua (Ariana) Frye and Victoria Frye (Derrick Finneran), all of Columbus; his mother, Kay (Teddy) Frye Melvin; 3 grandchildren, Luna, Brennan and Harper; special lady, Dee Cox of Westerville; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10a.m.-12Noon on Friday, June 5 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with a Graveside Service following at 1p.m. at Beckett Cemetery, Borror Rd., Commercial Point. In attempt to meet CDC and Ohio Health Dept. guidelines concerning COVID-19 and the comfort of the family, we encourage you to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.