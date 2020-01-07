|
|
Dunlap, James
1926 - 2020
James "Jim" Walter Dunlap, 93, died on January 3, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born November 2, 1926, in Martinsburg, West Virginia. On September 2, 1950, he married Maribel Ruth Smoke. At the time of his death, they had been married 69 years. James was the supreme example of the greatest generation and a veteran of World War II. He served in the US Navy aboard the light carrier USS Langley in the Pacific. During combat operations, he was awarded the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Following World War II, he returned home to Martinsburg, West Virginia, and then moved to Columbus, Ohio. Here, he began a successful career in sales, working for Omar Bakery, Diamond Milk Company, and then 32 years as a salesman for Wonder Bread Bakery. James was a 50-year Master Mason of the Ralph R. Rickly Masonic Lodge, a 32nd Degree 50 year member of the Scottish Rite, a member of the Aladdin Shriners, and a life member of #4719 Gahanna, Ohio. James and Maribel enjoyed traveling. Fostered by his love for the sea, they sailed on 25 cruises throughout the world. During his thirty years of retirement, they transitioned between their Columbus, Ohio, home and their Tierra Verde, Florida, home, staying in each for six months a year. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Maribel Ruth Dunlap; and sons Thomas Dunlap (Beth Berschet-Dunlap) and Terry Dunlap (Dee Dunlap); four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Judy Dunlap Mitchell. Friends may visit 11am-12pm on Thursday, January 9 at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Pickerington, Ohio, where a funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial at the Violet Township Cemetery in Pickerington will immediately follow the service. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020