Casey, James E.
1936 - 2020
James E. Casey, age 84, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1936 to the late Ethel and James W. Casey in Cambridge, Ohio. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce; and devoted daughter, Jean Casey. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and served four years. James retired as a Truck Driver for Big Bear. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. James and Joyce loved traveling the United States together. Private graveside services will be held. To leave condolences for Jim's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
