Driggs, James E.
1950 - 2019
September 28,1950 –
November 24, 2019
Car builder, fabricator, alumni association president, entrepreneur, brother, Southsider, friend, individual, dreamer. Jim was born in Columbus to Gene and Carolyn Beyer Driggs. He was educated in Columbus City Schools graduating from South High School with the Class of 1968. Jim spoke often of the influence teachers at Barrett Junior High School and South High School had on determining his career and life choices. Friends Jim made in the Southside neighborhood where he and his family lived have remained friends throughout his life. Family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins have always supported the Driggs siblings because that's what has been the example set by our grandparents. In turn Jim has carried shared stories and memories important to all of us. These are stories and memories of family, school, car racing, weather, Columbus businesses and changes in the community that have shaped who we all are. Jim has been involved with the South High School Alumni Association since the organization was reestablished at the time of the 100th anniversary of South High School. Jim served as president of the organization for 20 years. He was rightly proud of what the SHSAA continues to do to serve our school and its faculty, students and the community. Under his leaderships the organization has grown and serves to join those who have attended and graduated from South. Jim is survived by his brother, Gerald Driggs and Jerry's wife, Deborah and their children, Jacob and Sarah; and Jim's sister, Carol Driggs Wolfenbarger, her husband, Guy Wolfenbarger and Carol's son, John Blazer and his family. Jim, Jerry and Carol's grandparents were Ed and Ethel Driggs and Carl and May Knapp Beyer. The generation of aunts and uncles on the Driggs and Beyer sides of the family are all deceased. We the cousins and our children now carry on the history. The family will receive family, friends, and others who knew Jim at the GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, December 4, from 4-7 pm. There will be a time of remembrance and celebration of Jim's life at 6 pm. Our cousin John Beyer will lead this time of sharing. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, that gifts that honor Jim's life be made to the South High Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. These can be made on the SHSAA web site www.SHSAA.Family.com or mailed to SHSAA, P.O. Box 12214, Columbus, Ohio 43214. To sign and view Jim's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019