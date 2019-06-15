Home

James E. Guy

James E. Guy Obituary
Guy, James E.
1926 - 2019
James E. Guy, 92, long-time resident of Marble Cliff, June 12, 2019 at The Forum at Knightsbridge. Jim was CEO of KEMBA Credit Union. Member of Northwest United Methodist Church where he participated in the choir. He also sang for many years with the church choir at Mokuaikua Church, Kailua, Kona, HI. Veteran WW II. Preceded in death by son Tom. Survived by devoted wife Helen whom he married in August, 1951; children John (Elayne), Kathy (Ron), Jim, and Jerry (Annette); sister Carol Wilson; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Northwest United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Dr., Tuesday 4-7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Mebane McMahon officiating. Private entombment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northwest United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
