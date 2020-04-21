The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
James E. Headlee


1941 - 2020
James E. Headlee Obituary
Headlee, James E.
1941 - 2020
James E. Headlee, 79, of Powell, formerly of Dublin, passed away at home on April 21, 2020. Born on March 17, 1941. Retired from the City of Dublin. Member of University Lodge #631, F&AM, The Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Aladdin Temple Shrine, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2236 Hilliard. Jim enjoyed tending to his flowers and all sports especially the Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and Blue Jackets. He was an avid supporter of his alma mater Dublin (Coffman) High School's sports. Jim enjoyed his yearly trips to the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, the annual Headlee Christmas party, and his weekly "Board Meetings" at Iacono's, but he most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Bertha (Leppert), brothers Harold, John, George, Lee, David, Bill and Roger, sister Irma Jean, brothers-in-law Jack Extenkamper, Boone Parsley and Arnold Beverly, sisters-in-law Wilma Headlee, Betty Headlee and Catherin Headlee. Jim is survived by his "Sweetie" of 53 years, Claudette (Blankenship); daughters, Stephanie (Dean) Cowger of Burlington, CT and Stacey (Louis) Sauter of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Hunter, Holden, and Logan Cowger, Demi and George Sauter; brothers, Richard (Arlene), Charlie (Margie), Wayne (Shelby); sisters, Eula (Jack) Price and Sharon (John) Shoemaker; sisters-in-law, Barbara Headlee, Norma Headlee, Diane Headlee, and Jane Beverly; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following organizations which were close to his heart: www.arthritis.org, The Bill and Roger Headlee Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Dublin City Schools, 5175 Emerald Parkway, Dublin, OH 43017, Ohio Health Hospice Gifts of Gratitude – www.OhioHealth.org/Foundation, and Dublin Community Church, 81 West Bridge Street, Dublin, OH 43017. A celebration of Jim's life will be held a later date to be determined. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020
