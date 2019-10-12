|
Johnson, Jr., James E. "Jim"
1970 - 2019
James E. "Jim" Johnson Jr., age 49, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio. Jim graduated from Mansfield Senior in 1988. He attended North Central State College in 1993, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Microcomputer Communications. For the past 9 years, Jim was a maintenance supervisor at Michael's Finer Meats & Seafoods. Jim earned a Black Belt in Taekwondo and enjoyed attending sporting events including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jim loved Star Wars, Marvel movies, and Diet Dr. Pepper. He was passionate about music; many different genres and enjoyed playing the trumpet in high school band. With his wife Cheri, Jim participated in several 5Ks, where they most recently were involved in the Bruce A. Waite Miles for Meso in Ontario, Ohio. Jim was patient, kind, and funny. He was proud to be left handed and was always able to light up a room. Jim will be greatly missed by wife, Cheri Johnson; children, James E. "Jamie" Johnson III, Jamison and Liam Johnson; father, James E. Johnson Sr.; mother, Muriel M. Johnson; sister, Kristen (Thomas) Johnson Ober; niece, Lauren Ober; father-in-law, Tom Campbell; mother-in-law, Diana Campbell; sister-in-law, Sheri Martin; brother-in-law, JT Campbell; and other family members and dear friends. Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Agape Community Fellowship of Hilliard, 3912 Alton Darby Creek Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 with a brief viewing from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Agape Community Fellowship Worship Music Ministry where Jim was active with running sound and media during Sunday services. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
