|
|
Richards, James E.
1929 - 2020
James Edward Richards, age 90 of Dublin, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 while living near his family in Pullman, Washington. He passed peacefully in his sleep. Jim was born on October 17, 1929 in Dublin, at the home of his mother's family, Oliver Holcomb Tuller and Mary Anga (Shipman) Tuller. Jim was the fifth generation to have lived in the historic home in the Village of Dublin. Jim attended 12 years of education at the "1919 Dublin School," where he graduated in 1947. In September of 1947, Jim and his very best friend, and loving wife, Clara Jean Hamilton were married. They remained happily married for 68 years. Jim was a lifetime resident of Dublin. He was blessed to spend his life in Dublin, growing up along the beautiful Scioto River and sharing so many good times; swimming and fishing at the "Ole Rock," ice skating, building tree houses on the islands, and enjoying all his friends. Jim avidly supported the future growth of the community of Dublin. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 185 in Dublin, as a young Boy Scout, Scout Master and Order of the Arrow. He was also a member of IOOF #104 Evening Star Lodge in Dublin. Jim was a member of the Dublin Community Church for many years and became a member of the Dublin Baptist Church in 2005. Jim was a carpenter for 16 years building homes in and around Dublin. He retired after 25 years at the Columbus Show Case Company, owned by the Aschinger family. He was preceded in death by his son: Dean in 2008; wife: Clara in 2015; sister: Joyce Richards in 2018; parents: Alva "Doc" and Aly "Polly" (Tuller) Richards. He is survived by daughter-in-law: Christine Jean Richards; grandson: Jonathan James (Janet) Richards; great-granddaughters: Samantha and Ailey; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at 2-4 PM on Sunday January 26th, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, where the funeral will also be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 27th, 2020 with Pastor J.D. Davis officiating, followed by burial in the Dublin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tribute donations be made to an Alzheimer's research organization of your choice, such as . Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020