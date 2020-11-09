Waller, James E.
1940 - 2020
James Edward Waller, age 79, of Gahanna, Ohio, was blessed to have passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 7, 2020. Born November 17, 1940 he graduated from Crum High School in WV. He moved to Columbus, Ohio where he started working in the sign industry. He eventually built his own sign company in 1985 with his partner and dear friend Howard Berridge. A faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Jim was an active member of Gahanna Freewill Baptist Church over the last 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Siebert and Eda Waller; many brothers and sisters and a beautiful daughter Margaret June Williams. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of over 50 years, Eva Waller; son, Rick Waller; daughter, Saundra (Rod) Shannon; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Circelli, Chad (Kaylee) Waller, Jessica (Michael) Waller-Sollberger, Austin (Ambyr) Shannon, Nick (Sam) Waller, Chris (Samantha) Waller; great-grandchildren, Kylynne, McKenna and Dallas; dear life-long friends, George and Jenny Prince. Visitation 4-8pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. (Masks are Required.) Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home will be by invitation only and will begin at 11am Thursday; Pastor Curtis Booth officiating. If you would like to join the family for the procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home by 11:30am. The funeral service will be webcast and may be viewed by visiting www.schoedinger.com
. Those who wish may donate in Jim's memory to Gahanna Freewill Baptist Church.