Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
32 Claredon Avenue
James E. Weaver


1933 - 2020
James E. Weaver Obituary
Weaver, James E.
1933 - 2020
James E. (Bozo) Weaver, age 86, January 31, 2020. U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran, Jim had a degree in automotive Diesel Engineering. Founder and owner of Metra Industrial Corp. Member of V.F.W.#4719. Preceded in death by parents Homer and Wanda, sister Martha Hall. Survived by best friend and devoted wife, Karen Mays Weaver; niece, Ann Zag; nephews, Tim and John Hall; 4 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Meadow Grove Transitional Care and Bella Care Hospice. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Wednesday at St. Aloysius Church, 32 Claredon Avenue. Entombment to Follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. To view and sign register, visit www.maederquinttiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
