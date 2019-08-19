Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Easley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Easley


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Easley Obituary
Easley, James
1985 - 2019
James "Tony" Easley, age 34. Sunrise March 27, 1985 and Sunset August 8, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The EASLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now