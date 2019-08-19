|
|
Easley, James
1985 - 2019
James "Tony" Easley, age 34. Sunrise March 27, 1985 and Sunset August 8, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The EASLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019