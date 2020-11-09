Eberhart, James

Dr. James G. Eberhart 2/6/1936-11/5/2020. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Wilfred and Louise Eberhart, 1st wife Helen Eberhart, brother-in-law Guy Settimio, sisters-in-law Virginia Pomante and Mary Collins, and daughter Renee McKinley. Survived by brother, Dr. David (Marilyn) Eberhart; sister, Carol (Richard) Haines; brother-in-law, Joseph (Gerry) Settimio; sisters-in-law, Ollie Eddy and Julie Bower; wife, Lucy Fazekas; daughter, Karen (Don) Higdon; son, Brian Eberhart; daughters-in-law, Krisilyn Patton, Laura Halfpenny and Loann Cook; son-in-law, Russ (Deborah) Fazekas; 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Jim was born and raised in Columbus. He earned his Bachelors and PhD from The Ohio State University. He was a research chemist at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque and Argonne National Laboratory in IL. He taught Chemistry at Aurora College. He and Helen raised Karen and Brian in Naperville, IL. He taught for 31 years at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where Renee joined the family. During those years, he did research at the US Air Force Academy. Jim worked in Reactor Analysis and Safety, and has patents on electric car batteries. He taught Chemistry, Thermodynamics, Kinetics, Quantum Mechanics, Spectroscopy, and a math anxiety class. He researched the effects of happiness as well as Asperger's Syndrome. Several journals published his articles. Jim played guitar and led sing-a-longs at work, schools, summer camps and nursing homes. He loved bluegrass music, and played in a bluegrass group. He enjoyed driving across the country to visit his children and grandchildren. Jim belonged to First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Compassus Hospice of Colorado Springs or the Colorado Springs Senior Center.



