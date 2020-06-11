James Edward Hall
1928 - 2020
Hall, James Edward
1928 - 2020
James Edward Hall, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born January 10, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Howard and Georgia Hall. Jim and Joann were married for 69 years before her passing in February. Jim was an accomplished Accountant and Treasurer, retiring from Sutphen Corporation. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and traveling with his wife to all 50 states. Upon retirement he enjoyed Malibu Car Racing, stained glass making and volunteering at the Golden Hobby Shop. Jim is survived by his children, Nancy (Jim) Snider, Peggy (Allan) Hieatt, Betty (Robert) Paolini, Larry (Tammy) Hall, Gary (Sheri) Hall; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends; preceded in death by brothers, Howard, Charles (Mary) and Ronald. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12 noon with Father James Colopy, Celebrant. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Capital City Hospice. A special thank you to the caregivers at StoryPoint of Grove City and Summit Home Care. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
