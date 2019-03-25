|
|
Thomas, James "Jim" Edward
1953 - 2019
James "Jim" Edward Thomas, 66, of Granville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. Jim was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, class of 1972. Jim retired from Porcelain Steel Buildings Co., a division of White Castle, in Columbus, Ohio in 2015 after more than 40 years with the company. Jim was an avid outdoorsman; enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening with family and friends. Jim was loved by his wife and children, and adored by his grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Virginia Thomas of Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Thomas of Granville, Ohio; son, Brian Thomas (Melissa Hess) of Columbus, Ohio; son, Todd Thomas (Jennifer Thomas) of Vienna, Virginia; daughter, Sarah Marsh (Joshua Marsh) of Canton, Ohio; granddaughter, Chelsea Thomas; and grandsons, Grady Thomas and Grayson Marsh. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:30PM with Pastor Paul Snoddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the , Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or . Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019