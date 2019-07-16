Mullen, James F.

1934 - 2019

James F. Mullen, 84, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 15, 1934 to the late James and Philomene Mullen. James attended the University of Detroit and received a degree in engineering in 1957. While working for AT+T, he met the love of his life, Faye, and was married to her for 52 years. They raised two children together and enjoyed a lifetime of happiness. James retired after 33 years of service at AT+T. He was a member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church for 51 years. James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Philomene; and his brothers-in-law, Timothy and Joseph Linehan. He'll be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Faye; his children, Carol (Mark) Clark, and James P. (Janet) Mullen; his granddaughter, Claire Mullen; brother, Charles (Patricia) of New York; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia Silleck, Kathleen Linehan, Mary Linehan, and John (Rita) Linehan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. A visitation will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church 807 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 at 9:30am on Friday, July 19, 2019 followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice 540 Officenter Place Suite 100, Gahanna, OH 43230. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019