|
|
Scott, Jr., James F.
1930 - 2019
Dr. James F. Scott, Jr., of Athens, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, November 30, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving wife Opal and loyal nephew Brian Brooks. James Scott Jr. "Jim" was born September 25, 1930 to Dr. James F Scott, Sr. and Muriel Goings Scott of Portsmouth, Ohio. Jim graduated from Ohio State University, where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Opal Adams. Upon graduation from OSU, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Medical Corps during the Korean War. After the war, he entered Howard University and graduated from the College of Dentistry in 1959. Dr.Scott practiced dentistry in Athens, Ohio for 40 years. He worked in private practice, served as Director of Dental Services at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and Chief of Dental Services at the Athens Mental Heath Center. Jim was a member of numerous professional and civic organizations, including Ohio University's Board of Trustees. All who knew Jim personally remember him as an intensely competitive sports enthusiast. He participated in golfing, softball, basketball, and bowling leagues. He was regularly recruited by the neighborhood kids to play legendary whiffle ball games. Jim also played first base on Athens State Hospital's Ohio State Softball Championship team. Of all of Dr. Scott's many accomplishments, his greatest passion was for his love of family. In addition to his loving wife Opal, he is survived by his three children, Dr. Jean Opal Scott, Jennifer Scott Underriner, Esq., and Dr. James F. Scott, III; three grandchildren, Dr. Michael John Underriner, Rachael Scott (OSU School of Dentistry) and Scott James Underriner. Jim will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who all love him dearly. Funeral services will be held at 12P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 11A.M. Saturday until time of service. Following service, procession to Green Lawn Cemetery with military honors. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019