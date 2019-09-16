|
Flannery, James
James Richard Flannery, 56, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 after battling lung cancer the past couple of years. James was born in Scranton, PA on January 7, 1963. He moved to WV at a young age, attended Union, graduated with an associates degree from Beckley College, and attended Marshall University. He most recently worked as Grants Administrator for the Dept. of Psychology, OSU. He is survived by his mother, Constance Adams; brother, Michael (Cindi Britt) Flannery; half-siblings, Rosemary Flannery, Catherine Sevek, Joseph Flannery, Elizabeth Flannery- Kimmell; extended family, and his friend and partner, Frederick Watson. James was a leader in many neighborhood and civic causes to the benefit of his friends and neighbors in Franklin Park, and the entire near east side. He served as president for over ten years of the Franklin Park Civic Association, monitored activities of the Near East Area Commission, and sat on an advisory board of the Franklin Park Conservatory. He established the Trolley Barn block watch group, organized neighborhood cleanups, and worked tirelessly on spay-neuter programs for feral cats. Always thinking of the greater good, his service to the community will be greatly missed. A memorial service is being held at the Adventure Center on the grounds of Franklin Park, 1755 East Broad St, on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 12noon-2pm. Final internment is expected to be at Old Greenbrier Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Alderson, WV.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019