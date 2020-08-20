1/
James Foreman Sr.
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Foreman, Sr., James
1919 - 2020
James Lewis Foreman, Sr., age 101, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. A memorial service celebrating James will be held at 1PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view complete obituary notice, share memories or condolences, or to attend the memorial service virtually.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved