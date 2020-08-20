Foreman, Sr., James
1919 - 2020
James Lewis Foreman, Sr., age 101, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. A memorial service celebrating James will be held at 1PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view complete obituary notice, share memories or condolences, or to attend the memorial service virtually.