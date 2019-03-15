The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
James Frasca Obituary
Frasca, James
James Carman Frasca, age 68, died March 4, 2019, at his home in Croton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony G. Frasca and Ann (Carman) Frasca. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ellen (Combs) Frasca; and sister, Robyn (Frasca) Carson. He will also be missed by his beloved cats, Mittens, Frosty, Molly, Daisy, and Bosco. James was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and Kent State University. He was a nationally known purveyor of military antiquities, with an emphasis on the Civil War. Visiting hours will be Friday, March 22, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, 2-3 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service, at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cozy Cat Cottage Adoption Center in Powell, Ohio 43065 or the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA), P.O. Box 4087, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
