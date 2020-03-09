|
|
Kirchner, James G. "Shag"
1930 - 2020
James G. "Shag" Kirchner, 90, passed peacefully at home next to his loving wife Elissa on March 7, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio on February 26, 1930. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Elissa; daughter, Kim (Mike Carter); son, Jim (Teresa George); and his two highly cherished grandsons, Tyler and Cole; sister, Donna (Paul Mincer); brother-in-law, Ralph (Emily) D'Errico; special cousin, Shirley Mertz; and nieces. Preceded in death by his mother Marie and father Herman Kirchner and step father Frank Same, in-laws Ralph and Esther D'Errico. US Army Korean War Veteran. Retired Fire Fighter from the City of Columbus Division of Fire, thoroughly enjoyed 35 years of retirement. The biggest fan of his 2 grandsons and avid Buckeye Fan and Member of the Southend Brothers Club, Worthington Moose #1427 and 4 Unit Central Ohio Retired Fire Fighters. Enjoyed many years on Fort Myers Beach and on his boat at Indian Lake with his forever Loving Wife and Best friend Elissa. Member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. His family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Thursday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday, March 13, 2020 at St Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive with Father Tom Petry, Celebrant. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the St. Francis DeSales High School Athletic Association or The . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020