Marshall, James G.

James G. Marshall, age 88, Monday July 21, 2020. Veteran of the U.S Air Force. Preceded by his wife Virginia in 2018. Survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jones of Columbus; grandchildren, Heather (William) Cavanaugh, Brittany (Earl) Seymour, both of Columbus; great grandchildren, Olivia, Connor, Tanner, and Will. Funeral Service Monday, July 27, 1pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., where friends may call one hour prior. Please follow proper protocols of masks and distancing. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery.



