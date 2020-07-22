1/
James G. Marshall
{ "" }
Marshall, James G.
James G. Marshall, age 88, Monday July 21, 2020. Veteran of the U.S Air Force. Preceded by his wife Virginia in 2018. Survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jones of Columbus; grandchildren, Heather (William) Cavanaugh, Brittany (Earl) Seymour, both of Columbus; great grandchildren, Olivia, Connor, Tanner, and Will. Funeral Service Monday, July 27, 1pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., where friends may call one hour prior. Please follow proper protocols of masks and distancing. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
JUL
27
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
