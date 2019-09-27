|
|
May, James G.
1951 - 2019
James G. May, age 68, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born January 9, 1951 in Lakewood, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University and received a MBA from Capitol University. Jim was proud to be a CPA and retired from DLZ Corp. after 25 years of service. Jim volunteered and served on several community and professional boards including The Ohio Society of CPA's and FEI. He enjoyed a long bike ride and a good glass of wine, especially, with friends. Jim will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Mary Steed May; four sisters; brothers-in-law; and extended family. Friends may call Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Interment Radnor Cemetery, Radnor, OH. The family would like to thank the Memory Unit at Bickford of Worthington and Heartland Hospice for their care and support. Contributions, if desired, may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019