Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine Catholic Church
500 S. Gould Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gibboney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gibboney


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gibboney Obituary
Gibboney, James
1924 - 2019
Lt Commander James Joseph Gibboney "Jim" of Columbus, Ohio was born on October 13, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, October 19 at the age of 95. He graduated from St Thomas the Aquinas HS. He enlisted in the Navy and was trained as a Naval Aviator. He was a certified fighter pilot, a Catapult and Arresting Officer during WWII and Korea. He stayed in the Navy Reserves for 40 yrs. He was the owner of Jim Gibboney Construction and Rentals. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Caito Gibboney, grandson Jimmy Gibboney III, parents Angela and L.V. Gibboney, and brothers Paul, John and Charles. He is survived by his 3 children, Kathleen Schirner (Bill), Patricia Kahan (Jimmy), and Jim Gibboney Jr. (Ruth); 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph Gibboney (Pat); sisters, Marie Hensel and Rita Ann Greco; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. on Thursday, October 24 from 4-7pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 25 at 10am at St. Catharine Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Military honors will follow the Mass. Burial in the Jim Gibboney family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory could be made to St. Catharine Parish or Honor Flight of Columbus. To view complete obituary and on-line video, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Roger that.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now