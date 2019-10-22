|
Gibboney, James
1924 - 2019
Lt Commander James Joseph Gibboney "Jim" of Columbus, Ohio was born on October 13, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, October 19 at the age of 95. He graduated from St Thomas the Aquinas HS. He enlisted in the Navy and was trained as a Naval Aviator. He was a certified fighter pilot, a Catapult and Arresting Officer during WWII and Korea. He stayed in the Navy Reserves for 40 yrs. He was the owner of Jim Gibboney Construction and Rentals. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Caito Gibboney, grandson Jimmy Gibboney III, parents Angela and L.V. Gibboney, and brothers Paul, John and Charles. He is survived by his 3 children, Kathleen Schirner (Bill), Patricia Kahan (Jimmy), and Jim Gibboney Jr. (Ruth); 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph Gibboney (Pat); sisters, Marie Hensel and Rita Ann Greco; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. on Thursday, October 24 from 4-7pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 25 at 10am at St. Catharine Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Military honors will follow the Mass. Burial in the Jim Gibboney family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory could be made to St. Catharine Parish or Honor Flight of Columbus. To view complete obituary and on-line video, visit www.
