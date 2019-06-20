Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gibson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Gibson Obituary
Gibson, James
1939 - 2019
James E. "Jim" Gibson, age 80, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Dorothe (Bartlett) and Thomas Gibson. Jim retired from Doctors Hospital after 50 years as an X-Ray Film Librarian. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 59 years, Margaret; daughter, Melissa (Jon) Hissrich; grandsons, Vincent and Evan Byrnes; step-grandson, Nick Hissrich; sisters-in-law, Louise (Roy) Good and Elizabeth Moore (Ron Freeman); brother-in-law, Bruce (Sharon) Gill; many nieces and nephews and friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 614-539-6166. The Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. To leave condolences for Jim's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now