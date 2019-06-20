|
|
Gibson, James
1939 - 2019
James E. "Jim" Gibson, age 80, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Dorothe (Bartlett) and Thomas Gibson. Jim retired from Doctors Hospital after 50 years as an X-Ray Film Librarian. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 59 years, Margaret; daughter, Melissa (Jon) Hissrich; grandsons, Vincent and Evan Byrnes; step-grandson, Nick Hissrich; sisters-in-law, Louise (Roy) Good and Elizabeth Moore (Ron Freeman); brother-in-law, Bruce (Sharon) Gill; many nieces and nephews and friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 614-539-6166. The Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. To leave condolences for Jim's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019