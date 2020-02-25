|
Gillilan, James
James E. Gillilan Sr., age 85, died peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jim was born October 12, 1934 in Nelsonville, OH to Ralph and Alice (Price) Gillilan. He graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1952 and became a Union Brick Layer, Local 55. On December 1, 1956, he married Anne Tartal. He was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1957-1959. Jim was the proud owner of Tommy's Pizza, corner of S. Hamilton Rd. and E. Livingston Ave., from 1961 to 2008. He touched many lives and left an indelible impact. Jim was hard working, very determined, and a man of Faith. He enjoyed exercising and spending winters in Naples, FL with his wife, family, and friends for over twenty years. Survived by devoted wife of 63 years, Anne; and children, Nancy, James Jr., Joseph, Sally Taylor, Charles, Paul, and Kenneth; grandchildren, Brittany, Brian, Leeanna, Brandy, Nicholas, Alexandria, Morgan, and Katherine; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Felix, Alexa, Braxton, and Camden; sisters, Judy Adkins and Sharon DeLong; loving brothers-in-law, devoted sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Friends may call Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4-7pm at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home at 403 E Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial to take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am. Private inurnment at Saint Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to Charity Newsies, St. Vincent DePaul, or Holy Spirit Church. Visit www.Egan-Ryan.com to offer condolences. We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cherry Blossom Senior Living, Heartland Hospice, and Egan-Ryan Funeral Home for all the loving and wonderful care they provided. We are very grateful.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020