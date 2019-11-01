|
|
Guy, James
1935 - 2019
James Robert Guy "Bob", 84, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born April 23, 1935. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son James (Larry) Guy. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann of 63 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Deborah Guy and Katherine (James) Stanley-Guy; daughter-in-law, Leslie Johnson; three grandsons, Nicholas Guy, Alan (Courtney) Guy, Aaron (Erin) Guy; grandson-in-law, Matthew McWeeney; and sister, Teresa Schultz. Bob was born in Annapolis, Maryland and lived eight years in Panama. He retired in 1990 from Nationwide Insurance after 36 years of service. He was a member and Past Master of the University Masonic Lodge and member of the Aladdin Shrine. James loved to golf, he was a member of the York Golf Club and also enjoyed traveling with his family or to see his family. Bob's family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10am at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, where the funeral service will be held at 11am, following will be interment at Kingwood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019