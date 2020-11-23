Bigler, James H.
1927 - 2020
James H. Bigler, Saturday, November 21. Born in Columbus, Ohio on January 9, 1927 to Emmett and Ola (Law) Bigler. Pre-deceased in May by the love of his life, Rose (Rosey) M. (McAllister) Bigler. Survived by his children, Jim (Lori Garland), Mike (Eva), Tom, Ruthie O'Connor and Pat (Annette); grandchildren, Tara and Randy (Beth) Bigler, Carly (Ian) Lloyd, Kevin and Kyle (Gina) Bigler, Katie (Pat) Scales, Meghan (Andrew) Van Keuren and Christie (Justin Campbell) O'Connor, Lindsey (Jacob) Teetor, Haley (Philip) Diaz, Natalie, Juliana and Michaela Bigler; great grandchildren, Christopher Bigler, Isiah and Jonah Lloyd, Ella and Holden Scales, Michael Bigler, Sophia Van Keuren and Philip Diaz. Preceded by son-in-law Jim O'Connor, brothers Paul and Bob Bigler and sister Joan. Survived by sisters-in-law, Betty McKown and Cora Levings; nieces, Joann Bigler, Donna (Jim) Wolf; nephews, Paul (Beth) Bigler and Greg (Ann) Bigler; nieces and nephews and extended relatives from both the Bigler and McAllister families as well as numerous friends and acquaintances. Dad never met a stranger. Dad's wit, humor and boundless stories always kept us entertained. Proud graduate of Holy Family, formerly employed by Geo. Byers Sons, The Columbus Dispatch and The State of Ohio Underground Parking Facility. Jim served with the US Navy Sea Bees, stationed at Attu in the Aleutian Islands during WWII. He participated in Honor Flight Columbus with Jim Wolf escorting him to Washington DC in 2015 to view the WWII Memorial. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff, nurses and aides at Harmony Trace of Hilliard for their care and compassion for both Rosey and Jim. Nurse Mary and aide Nalini became family and our father loved you very much. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will have a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to Honor Flight Columbus in Jim's memory, http://www.honorflightcolumbus.org/donate-now.html
