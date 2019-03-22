Foster, James H.

1932 - 2019

James Harold Foster, died 3/20/19. Born on 2/27/32 to Harold and Esther Beulah Foster in Coshocton County, Ohio. The youngest of four siblings, he is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Rachel Jean (Charles) Erich, Julianne (Henry) Budendorf and Andrew Foster. His agrarian upbringing in beloved Nellie, Ohio instilled in him a strong work ethic, and he was always a great provider for his family. Helping in his brother-in-law's print shop in Coshocton inspired his career in the printing industry after graduating from Miami University in 1954, where he was a devoted member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was the quintessential entrepreneur, owning several printing companies including Foster Business Forms and providing employment to many throughout his 50+ years in the central Ohio printing industry. Persistence, a positive attitude and laughter - especially at yourself – were his guiding principles. Community fellowship with Kiawanis, GAC, and Symposiarchs were important to him, along with a life-long love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians. With his many friends and family, he enjoyed OSU football and basketball games, boating, gardening and playing board games and cards with his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful father and loved his children, who survive him: Marilee (Donald) Simon of Ft Myers, FL, Ann (Pat) Miller of Hilliard, OH, and Jennifer (Jeff) Blair of Powell, OH, and grandchildren Lauren and Leslie Simon (fiancé John Perfors), Austin and Meredith Miller, and Tyler Blair. Also survived by his children's mother Nancy Curry, and sister-in-law Nancy Foster, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Per Jim's request there will be no calling hours. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary