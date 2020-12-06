Garvey, James "Jim" H.
1937 - 2020
James "Jim" Heath Garvey passed away on December 3, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1937 to Edward William and Dorothy Laura (Paulin) Garvey in Greenville, Ohio, the seventh child of seven brothers and sisters. He loved math throughout his life. After graduating from Greenville High School, he earned an associates degree at Miami Jacobs College. Jim went on to become a CPA as a partner at Hahn, Garvey, and Thomas CPAs LLC. Jim was an avid traveler. He and his wife Rita (Kubitzki) visited most of the states in the United States. They also loved to visit Canada, Mexico, Europe, and many other favorite travel destinations, especially to visit family in Germany. Jim was an avid card player, playing euchre, pinochle, and poker with friends and family. Jim was also known for his meticulous lawn and garden care, making sure everything was trimmed and manicured. He took pride in being one of the charter members of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and its predecessor, Divinity Lutheran. He loved spending time with his entire family, especially during the holidays, where the house was filled with the sounds of shuffling cards and laughter.
Jim will be best remembered for his love of his family, a strong Christian faith, his Sunday morning waffles, an appreciation for new cars, the smell of fresh cut grass, epic family vacations (and AAA triptiks), and his ironclad loyalty to those lucky enough to be part of his life. His generosity of spirit, sense of humor, and genuine humility drew people to him whether they needed to get their taxes done or just wanted a confidant to talk to. Children were always drawn to Jim's gentle soul, so he was overjoyed when his grandkids finally arrived. They were the light of his life and a source of abiding pride.
Jim is preceded in passing by his parents, Dorothy Garvey Lenker, Edward Garvey and his siblings, Richard Garvey, William Garvey, Doris (Roy) Blackston, Mary Jane (Glen) Dubbs, Lewis (Ramona) Garvey, and Barbara (Lowell) Dill.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife of 60 years, Rita Garvey; his children Kathy Garvey and James (Stephanie) Garvey; grandchildren Ian Garvey and Adelaide Garvey; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim's funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH, 43230. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance to the service is limited to family only. For those wishing to be present in spirit, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at www.schoedinger.com
on Jim's tribute wall shortly before the service begins. Jim's family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service from 3pm-5pm. Masks will be required for all attendees. Attendance levels will be monitored within the funeral home to maintain compliance with social distancing guidelines. To view the webcast, share a memory, or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com
