Greene, James H.
1942 - 2019
James "Jim" Greene, age 76, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Galloway, Ohio and current resident of Grove City, Ohio. Jim was born November 19, 1942 in Bruin, Kentucky to Elijah and Gladys Greene who precede him in death along with beloved wife Charlene. He is also preceded in death by brothers Clay (Jackie) and Royce and sister Jean (Eugene) Ellars, mother and father-in-law Catherine and Bennie Wells, and brother-in-law Kenny Wells. He is survived by daughter, Judi (Gary) Young of Grove City; son, Jimmy (Rhiannon) Greene of Plain City; grandchildren, Haley Young and Ian Greene; brother, Bill (Dazel) Green; brother-in-law, Richard (Helen) Wells; sisters-in-law, Lena Greene and Patty Wells; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Jim loved animals and is also survived by his many cats. Jim grew up in Columbus where he attended Central High School and was a classmate of wife Charlene. He is an Army Veteran who served in Korea and a Norfolk Southern Railroad retiree. Jim loved his family, tinkering on mowers and cars, and spending vacations with his family at the beach, especially the Outer Banks. Friends and family may visit Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Friday at 10 am. Burial to follow at Galloway Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2019