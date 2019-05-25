|
|
Hise, James H.
1952 - 2019
James H. "Jim" Hise age 66, passed away May 21, 2019. Jim had worked as a truck driver. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by mother, Hazel Evans; grandparents, Jim and Clara Justice; brother, Thor Evans. Survived by sons, Jamie (Melanie) Hise and Tim (Tina) Hise; grandchildren, Tyler, Corey, Ryan, Brandon, Breanna, and Blake; siblings, Becky Evans, Billy Evans, Cindy Evans, Kandy Evans and Bobby Evans; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. where funeral service will be held Friday 10:30 am. Pastor Ed Engelbrecht officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Kobacker House in Jim's memory. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019