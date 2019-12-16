|
|
Hall, James
James David Hall, 80, went to be with our Lord, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:15 a.m. Born to Harold H. and Sara L. Hall on January 29, 1939 in Belmont County, Ohio. Survived by wife, Sandra K. of 49 years; son, James David Hall of Orient, Ohio; also, stepsons, Robert J., Scott E. and Marty L. Baker; granddaughters, Samantha K. Hall and Erin Marie Baker; and a sister, Rebecca S. Cleland of Piedmont, Ohio. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Harold H. (Belle) Hall of Byesville, Ohio, Pastor Gordon (Elva) Hall of Mt. Vernon and Wayne (Betty) Hall of Houston, Texas and sisters Barbara (Ray) Miller of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Nancy (Bill) Freeman of Bethesda, Ohio. He served in the United States Army in Fairbanks, Alaska from 1958-1961 as a Teletype Operator and retired from Consolidated Stores warehouse building maintenance in 2002. He came to Christ February 5, 1980 at Ashville Baptist, where he then served as adult Sunday School teacher, Deacon and many other positions for 15 years. After retiring in 2002 to Logan, Ohio, James became a member at Ebenezer Baptist Church. No services will be held. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, Ohio 43138. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019